Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - District Copper Corp (TSXV: DCOP) (the "Company" or "DCOP") announces that it has engaged the investor relations services of 1123963 B.C Ltd. DBA Capitaliz On It ("Capitaliz"), a social media influencer focused digital marketing agency out of Vancouver, BC, to increase investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting new investors through various online platforms and a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.

The Company has entered into a Consulting Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Capitaliz, dated effective July 18th, 2025, for an initial term of 6 months with an overall marketing budget of $100,000 whereby the investor relations services to be provided by Capitaliz will include assisting DCOP to develop a corporate marketing strategy and provide marketing and public relations advisory services, help coordinate marketing, news flow and events, making introductions to Capitaliz's network of media contacts, internet and social media marketers and other such providers, as well as to assist with various other public relations efforts. The services provided will be facilitated by way of digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing, select television broadcasts and radio advertising, email marketing, influencer outreach and placement of related marketing content on public websites. Other than 1,000,000 Common Shares in the capital of the Company held by Capitaliz, none of Capitaliz nor its affiliates or associates has any other interest directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Capitaliz is at arm's length to DCOP and has no other relationship with DCOP, except as a shareholder and pursuant to this Agreement.

The Agreement is subject to the Company's filing requirements with the TSXV and TSXV approval.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south- central British Columbia.

