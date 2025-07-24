Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its flagship Copper Keg porphyry copper project in the Kamloops mining Division, BC. The project covers 6,628 ha located at the northern end of the Guichon batholith, approximately 20 kms north of the porphyry copper deposits currently being mined by Teck Resources Limited.

Jevin Werbes, CEO, commented: "The Phase 1 results of our 2025 exploration program focused on the area referred to as the gossan and the Nicola/Guichon contact has significantly upgraded our understanding of the porphyry copper potential of the property. In the gossan area, the presence of porphyritic dikes, mineralized and non-mineralized veinlets and localized areas of intense bleaching and pyritization of the Nicola Volcanics are encouraging porphyry related features. The results of the pending petrographic and geochemical studies are expected to better define the intrusive phase of the Guichon Creek batholith and alteration patterns within the Copper Keg project."

Next Steps:

At Copper Keg, our primary exploration target is an area that measures approximately 1,000m long by 200m wide zone of variably phyllic (pyrite-quartz-sericite) and argillic altered, bleached Nicola volcanics intermixed with silicified dark pyritized Nicola Volcanics referred to as the "Gossan". Approximately 650m west of the Gossan, a second area of gossan occurs. This zone was not visited during Phase I.

Our focus is to characterize the porphyry copper potential of the property and use this data to develop an updated exploration model on which to base future exploration activities. To achieve this, updating the project database incorporating all available historical exploration data is essential prior to re-interpreting the results of the high sensitivity airborne magnetic and ground based DCIP/resistivities surveys completed on the property.

The steep topography in the northern portion of the project contains several creek valleys that exposes the Gossan and the second gossan located approximately 650m to the west. In the Gossan, the change in topography (+/-100m) exposes the geology, alteration and late-stage veining over approximately +/-100m elevation. The level of pyrite mineralization, porphyritic dike and veining hosted in the Nicola Volcanics in these stream valleys were not observed in Nicola Volcanics on the plateau above the stream valleys.

Geology:

The Phase I program has identified several porphyry related geological parameters not previously recorded on the property. The Phase 1 field work resulted in the relocation of the Guichon Creek/Nicola contact in several areas of the project and the presence of intensely altered NNW trending porphyritic, plagioclase and quartz-plagioclase dikes and ENE trending porphyritic quartz-plagioclase-Kspar dikes intruding the Nicola Volcanic. Petrographic studies are underway on samples from these dikes to determine intensity and style of alteration.

Mapping along the Nicola/Guichon contact in conjunction with high sensitivity airborne magnetic data suggests the possibility that the Guichon Creek/Nicola Volcanic contact may be intrusive in nature and not a structural contact as currently suggested. The Guichon Creek intrusive within the property is a biotite granodiorite that in areas exhibits weak sericitic and chlorite alteration, weak disseminated pyrite mineralization and dark gray quartz veinlets, epidote veinlets and sparse quartz-hematite-malachite veinlets.

Veining:

The host rock for the Gossan is Nicola Volcanics. Mapping identified several cross-cutting styles of mineralized and non-mineralized vein sets and alteration halos indicative of the alteration styles present in a porphyry copper system. NW and NE trending quartz-pyrite veins exhibiting sericite halos are interpreted to represent phyllic alteration. East-northeast trending quartz-magnetite veins and N-S and N-NW trending anhydrite/gypsum veins are interpreted to represent early stage potassic alteration. North-northwest trending epidote veins are interpreted to represent later stage propylitic alteration. Two phases of quartz veining have been observed, with the early-stage quartz veining trending generally 135/70SW and a later stage quartz veining trending 035/75SE.

Mineralization:

Several areas of primary and secondary copper mineralization were located in the areas investigated during Phase 1 of the field program. The Nicola Volcanic in places exhibit moderate bleaching, silicification, significant (> 3-4%) pyrite mineralization as disseminations, blebs, stringers quartz-pyrite veinlets. Sparse quartz-chalcopyrite and quartz-malachite-chrysocolla veinlets were observed in the Nicola Volcanics.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

______________________________

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States newswires.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this news release, including information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements". Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than historical fact, included herein, including, without limitations statements regarding future production, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, District Copper has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that District Copper has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards and the reliability of historical reports. While District Copper considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause District Copper's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the dimensions and shape of the Gossan may not be as estimated; the veining, alteration and styles of mineralization may not be indicative of porphyry style mineralization; the petrographic and geochemical studies may not be completed as planned or at all; additional surface exploration programs may not be completed; uncertainties relating to interpretation of the outcrop sampling results; the geology, continuity, and concentration of the mineralization; the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing District Copper is disclosed in District Copper's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and District Copper disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259889

SOURCE: District Copper Corp