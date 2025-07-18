Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
WKN: A3C9HV | ISIN: DK0061675279 | Ticker-Symbol: LL0
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 08:06
0,406 Euro
+0,74 % +0,003
Hove A/S: Upgrade of revenue and EBITDA guidance

18.7.2025 14:12:39 CEST | Hove A/S | Inside information

Company announcement no. 55

Hove's sales and order intake have developed better than expected in the first half of 2025. Sales of both pumps and greases have increased to existing and new customers in the wind turbine segment. The better-than-expected sales more than offset the decline in the USD.

There is still uncertainty about the development of general market conditions, including the geopolitical situation and possible changes in customs duties etc. in the US. We are following market developments closely and maintaining our sales initiatives at a high level. Hove's business in the second half of the year has historically been slightly lower than H1.

Based on this, Hove upgrades its revenue guidance from DKK 160 - 190 million (as stated in company announcement no. 48 28 March 2025) to DKK 180 - 200 million and EBITDA guidance from DKK 11 - 18 million to DKK 15 - 20 million.

Hove's half-year financial report for 2025 is scheduled to be released on Friday 29 August 2025.

Further information
Hans Christian Hansen
CEO
Email: investor@hove-as.dk

Company contact
Hove A/S
Herstedøstervej 7
DK - 2600 Glostrup
CVR 25804821
Web: www.hove-as.com

Certified advisor
HC Andersen Capital
Pernille F. Andersen
Mobil: (+45) 30 93 18 87
ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About Hove A/S

Hove is a supplier of lubrication solutions for mechanical bearings, primarily in the wind turbine industry. Hove's solutions provide customers with significant annual operating cost savings, while at the same time ensuring that lubrication is performed and documented correctly, which extends the life of the bearings. Over the past 20 years, Hove has set new standards for lubrication in the wind turbine industry. Hove's patented IoT solution will strengthen Hove's position as market leader. With its unique product and an experienced team, Hove has achieved a strong market position in the wind turbine industry and an international presence.

