Hove A/S: Hove as a group has received three larger orders in the past week with a total value of more than DKK 4,000,000

16.7.2025 09:13:51 CEST | Hove A/S | Investor News

Hove as a group has received three larger orders with a total value exceeding DKK 4,000,000 in the past week.

--

Hove A/S has received an order worth over DKK 1,500,000 from a global wind OEM.

Hove Americas has received:

An order worth over DKK 2,000,000 from a global wind OEM

An order worth over DKK 500,000 from a global wind OEM

Hove has been supplying pumps and lubricants to these customers for several years.

General info about investor news:

Unless otherwise specified, all new customer agreements and orders are according to Hove's strategy and thus do not change the communicated guidance.

Business area Orders below DKK 500,000 Orders above DKK 500,000 Wind industry Is not communicated. Is communicated in weekly roundup. Hove Smart Lube IoT Is communicated within 24 hours. Is communicated within 24 hours. New industries Is communicated within 24 hours. Is communicated within 24 hours. Orders to subsidiaries Is not communicated. Is communicated in weekly roundup. Private Label Is communicated in weekly roundup. Is communicated in weekly roundup. Internal Hove Group Is not communicated. Is not communicated.

In all investor news, Hove distinguishes between three customer categories; small and medium sized customers are defined as "customers", manufacturers of wind turbines, cranes, and other machinery with mechanical bearings are defined as "OEM's", and the 10 largest operators within each region and/or industry are defined as "large operators".

All agreements and orders with a total value of more than DKK 500,000 are communicated to the market.

Hove Smart Lube sales and orders from new industries are key to Hove's strategy, and thus communicated each time an order is received.

Orders between different entities within the Hove Group are not communicated to the market.





For further information:

Hans Christian Hansen

CEO Hove A/S

Certified advisor

HC Andersen Capital

ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About Hove A/S

Hove is a supplier of lubrication solutions for mechanical bearings, primarily in the wind turbine industry. Hove's solutions provide customers with significant annual operating cost savings, while at the same time ensuring that lubrication is performed and documented correctly, which extends the life of the bearings. Over the past 20 years, Hove has set new standards for lubrication in the wind turbine industry. Hove's patented IoT solution will strengthen Hove's position as market leader. With its unique product and an experienced team, Hove has achieved a strong market position in the wind turbine industry and an international presence.