Hove A/S: Upgrade of revenue and EBITDA guidance

5.11.2025 17:26:59 CET | Hove A/S | Inside information

Company announcement no. 59

Hove's sales and order intake has developed better than expected in the first nine months of 2025. Sales of both pumps and greases have increased to existing and new customers in the wind turbine segment. The better-than-expected sales more than offset the decline in the USD.

We are following market developments closely and maintaining our sales initiatives at a high level.

Hove upgrades its revenue guidance from DKK 180 - 200 million (as stated in company announcement no. 55 18 July 2025) to DKK 200 - 210 million and EBITDA guidance from DKK 15 - 20 million to DKK 21 - 24 million.

Hove's Q3 2025 financial report is scheduled to be released on Monday 17 November 2025.

Hove is a supplier of lubrication solutions for mechanical bearings, primarily in the wind turbine industry. Hove's solutions provide customers with significant annual operating cost savings, while at the same time ensuring that lubrication is performed and documented correctly, which extends the life of the bearings. Over the past 20 years, Hove has set new standards for lubrication in the wind turbine industry. Hove's patented IoT solution will strengthen Hove's position as market leader. With its unique product and an experienced team, Hove has achieved a strong market position in the wind turbine industry and an international presence.