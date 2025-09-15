New shares in Hove A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 16 September 2025. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise.

ISIN: DK0061675279 Name: Hove Number of shares before change: 25,079,838 shares Change: 203,495 shares Number of shares after change: 25,283,333 shares Exercise price: DKK 0.50 Face value: DKK 0.10 Orderbook ID: 239473 Short name: HOVE

For further information, please call Certified Adviser, HC Andersen Capital