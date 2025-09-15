New shares in Hove A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 16 September 2025. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise.
|ISIN:
|DK0061675279
|Name:
|Hove
|Number of shares before change:
|25,079,838 shares
|Change:
|203,495 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|25,283,333 shares
|Exercise price:
|DKK 0.50
|Face value:
|DKK 0.10
|Orderbook ID:
|239473
|Short name:
|HOVE
For further information, please call Certified Adviser, HC Andersen Capital
