Freitag, 18.07.2025
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
18.07.2025
Hoist Finance AB: Magnus Söderlund appointed CFO of Hoist Finance

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm

18 July 2025

Magnus Söderlund has been appointed CFO of Hoist Finance. Magnus, who has been interim CFO, will take up his new role immediately.

Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance, comments on the appointment: "First and foremost, I would like to thank Magnus for his time as interim CFO, a role he has stepped into effectively, showing great commitment. Hoist Finance is a company characterised by a high rate of change, we are constantly seeking to improve and develop, which puts high demands on our Group functions. Magnus has extensive experience and highly relevant competence, he is detail-oriented and combines a strong drive in and for the business, with care for his colleagues and team. I am very happy that Magnus has accepted this key role."

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 25 years, we have focused on investing in and managing debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and SMEs in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to convert non-performing debt to performing debt. We are present in 13 markets across Europe and our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.hoistfinance.com.


