Hoist Finance AB: Hoist Finance's interim report Q2 2025

PRESS RELEASE Stockholm 25 July 2025

"In the second quarter, we invested SEK 2.6bn in new portfolios and after quarter had been closed, we have entered into agreements to acquire an additional SEK 1.9bn. Activity is thereby high, while cash flows from our growing investment portfolio continues to be stable, despite tariff concerns and geopolitical uncertainty. We meet the full SDR[1]-criteria, have tight cost control and deliver a return on equity of 15 per cent", says Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance.

Key events in the second quarter 2025

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 310m, compared to SEK 377m in the same quarter last year. Excluding extraordinary items, underlying profit before tax came in at SEK 335m, compared to SEK 315m.[2]

Return on equity amounted to 14.7 per cent, compared to 17.5 per cent the same quarter last year. Underlying return on equity amounted to 16.1 per cent, compared to 13.7 per cent.2

Investments in new portfolios totalled SEK 2.6bn in the quarter, resulting in a total investment portfolio of SEK 31bn at the end of the period. After the quarter had been closed, another SEK 1.9bn of portfolio investments have been signed.

Collections remain strong at 104 per cent across the markets, compared to 106 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Tight cost control with underlying direct costs trending in line with collections and indirect costs trending flat.

Strong capital- and liquidity positions, with a CET1-ratio of 12.52 per cent and a liquidity reserve of SEK 26bn by end-Q2.

Continue to meet the full SDR-criteria, with NSFR of 143 per cent.

In July, Moody's Ratings affirmed all the ratings and assessments of Hoist Finance, including the Group's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings which the ratings institute also adjusted the outlook for to positive (from stable).

Key figures April-June 2025 (compared to April-June 2024)

Total operating income amounted to SEK 1,043m (1,207)

Profit before tax totalled SEK 310m (377)

Profit for the period was SEK 234m (258)

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.42 (2.68)

Return on equity was 15% (18)

Acquired loan portfolios totalled SEK 2,641m (2,237)

The CET1 ratio per 30 June was 12.52% (13.82)

A combined presentation and teleconference will be held at 10:00 AM (CEST) today.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. You will be able to ask written questions via the webcast.

https://hoist-finance.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You will be able to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/id=5005355

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65



This information is information that Hoist Finance AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 25 July 2025.

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 25 years, we have focused on investing in and managing debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and SMEs in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to convert non-performing debt to performing debt. We are present in 13 markets across Europe and our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.hoistfinance.com.

[1] Specialized Debt Restructurer, see more in the Q2-report.

[2] Q2 2025 included one-time legacy VAT-costs of SEK 37m as well as provision releases of SEK 12m, resulting in SEK 25m extraordinary costs. Q2 2024 included significant asset sales as well as one-time restructuring costs, equalling SEK 62m extraordinary gains. Underlying return on equity normalised for average annual tax rate.