Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 14:57
Atlas Copco AB: Second-quarter report 2025

Mixed demand, currency headwind, and healthy cash flow

The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated.

Second quarter

  • Orders received decreased 8% to MSEK 40 087 (43 654), organic decline of 1%
  • Revenues decreased 8% to MSEK 41 210 (44 803), organic decline of 2%
  • Operating profit reached MSEK 8 493 (9 466), corresponding to a margin of 20.6% (21.1)
    • Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 8 411 (9 785),
      corresponding to a margin of 20.4% (21.8)
  • Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 8 407 (9 274)
  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.34 (1.57)
  • Operating cash flow at MSEK 6 114 (6 861)
  • Return on capital employed was 26% (29)

Near-term outlook

While the outlook for the global economy continues to be uncertain, Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.

Previous near-term outlook (published April 29, 2025):

While the world's economic development makes the outlook uncertain, Atlas Copco Group expects the customer activity level to weaken somewhat.

Quarterly and annual financial data in Excel format can be found on our Reports and presentations page.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CEST on July 18, 2025.

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


