

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Justice has issued requests to sheriffs in multiple major California counties, including Los Angeles and San Francisco Counties, to provide lists of all inmates in their jails who are not U.S. citizens, their crimes of arrest or conviction, and their scheduled release dates.



In recent years, the United States suffered an invasion of illegal aliens at an unprecedented scale. Far too many of them have gone on to commit crimes on American soil, including rapes, murders, and other violent crimes.



The data requests are designed to assist federal immigration authorities in prioritizing the removal of illegal aliens who committed crimes after illegally entering the United States, the Department of Justice said.



'Removing criminal illegal aliens is this Administration's highest priority,' said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. 'I look forward to cooperating with California's county sheriffs to accomplish our shared duty of keeping Californians and all Americans safe and secure.'



The Department of Justice said that if California sheriffs do not voluntarily produce the requested information, it will pursue all available means of obtaining the data, including through subpoenas or other compulsory process.



