KeyBank: Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar - Empower Your Image: Mastering the Art of Strategic Dressing

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / KeyBank's Key4Women will present "Empower Your Image: Mastering the Art of Strategic Dressing" a free, one-hour virtual event on Wednesday, July 23rd at 12:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PST.

Key4Women National Director, Rachael Sampson, will be joined by Wardrobe and Image Consultant, Taissha G. LaReau, as they explore how to transform your dressing experience into a strategic advantage and how the importance of dressing strategically plays a crucial role in how one is perceived in both professional and social settings.

In this webinar, participants will learn how to:

Strategically align their wardrobe with personal brand to help reflect goals, influence and next-level leadership.

Streamline daily wardrobe routines to reduce decision fatigue and focus energy where it matters most.

Make smart, high-impact style choices.

"First impressions in business and life are important, but so is personal style," said Sampson. "Taissha will provide participants with style tips to not only let the individual be themselves, but also put their best foot forward."

Taissha G. LaReau is a Wardrobe & Image Consultant who helps women in leadership and growth seasons align their personal brand with the results they want starting with what they wear. She teaches wardrobe strategy as a tool for decision-making, helping professionals invest in pieces that support visibility, presence, and long-term success so style doesn't just look good, it works smart.

For more information, contact key4women@keybank.com or register online by July 22nd here.

About Key4Women

Key4Women started in 2005 as a campaign to lend $1 billion to qualified women-owned businesses within three years. The program achieved that in two years and has now generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses. Membership in Key4Women is free. In addition to helping women business leaders and owners tap into capital to build and grow their businesses, Key4Women members gain valuable access to a team of local Certified Key4Women Advisors who advocate, connect and empower women on their journey to financial wellness. For more information, visit key.com/key4women.

About KeyBank

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

