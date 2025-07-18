Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDAK | ISIN: US7376301039 | Ticker-Symbol: P4C
Tradegate
17.07.25 | 18:27
35,000 Euro
-0,57 % -0,200
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,40034,60016:57
34,40034,60016:48
ACCESS Newswire
18.07.2025 16:26 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

How PotlatchDeltic Identifies Special Sites

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Sustainable forestry requires a thoughtful balance between responsible resource management and the protection of ecologically, culturally, and historically significant sites. At PotlatchDeltic, foresters combine technology with hands-on expertise to identify and preserve these special places, so that forests remain productive while safeguarding their conservation value.

Some areas within working forests hold unique ecological or cultural importance. These sites may include rare ecosystems, critical wildlife habitats, historic landmarks, and indigenous cultural sites. PotlatchDeltic follows rigorous standards, as required by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) and Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) standards. Identifying and protecting these places requires more than just policy - it takes careful planning, innovative technology, and deep local knowledge.

Before any operational activities begin, foresters follow a robust standard operating procedure, which includes using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to analyze spatial data, overlay habitat and environmental restrictions, and pinpoint areas that require special care. By identifying these areas early, foresters can make informed decisions that balance conservation with responsible land use.

Technology has significantly improved the ability to detect and protect special sites. For example, drone technology has helped foresters locate sensitive wildlife habitats, such as gopher tortoise burrows, that might otherwise go unnoticed. However, technology alone isn't enough. Engaging with local stakeholders, including indigenous groups and historical societies, adds a crucial layer of insight. These collaborations help verify a site's cultural and environmental significance.

Once identified, these special sites can become an integral part of PotlatchDeltic's conservation strategy. Protections are embedded into the company's GIS database, so that conservation measures can be considered in connection with timber harvesting, road placement, and land-use planning. Foresters carefully tailor conservation efforts to each site's unique needs. In areas with endangered species, buffer zones are established, and harvest schedules may be adjusted to minimize disturbance. For newly discovered nesting sites, forestry operations may be postponed until the nesting season concludes, so that wildlife populations can remain undisturbed. In riparian zones, best management practices focus on protecting water quality and maintaining habitat conditions for aquatic species.

Training plays a vital role in maintaining these protections. Foresters and contractors are equipped with knowledge and tools that enable them to recognize special places in the course of their field work. Structured environmental management systems bring conservation priorities to the forefront, with automated planning tools that flag restrictions tied to sensitive areas. Annual inspections and compliance monitoring on larger, unique aeras further reinforce these safeguards, so that special places can continue to provide ecological and cultural value over time.

The importance of safeguarding special places has never been greater. By integrating technology, stakeholder engagement, and best management practices, the company takes steps to safeguard critical habitats, historic sites, and high conservation value areas while maintaining a sustainable supply of timber. PotlatchDeltic's approach demonstrates that sustainable forestry and conservation can coexist.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PotlatchDeltic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PotlatchDeltic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/potlatchdeltic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PotlatchDeltic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/how-potlatchdeltic-identifies-special-sites-1050133

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.