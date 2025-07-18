How PotlatchDeltic Identifies Special Sites

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Sustainable forestry requires a thoughtful balance between responsible resource management and the protection of ecologically, culturally, and historically significant sites. At PotlatchDeltic, foresters combine technology with hands-on expertise to identify and preserve these special places, so that forests remain productive while safeguarding their conservation value.

Some areas within working forests hold unique ecological or cultural importance. These sites may include rare ecosystems, critical wildlife habitats, historic landmarks, and indigenous cultural sites. PotlatchDeltic follows rigorous standards, as required by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) and Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) standards. Identifying and protecting these places requires more than just policy - it takes careful planning, innovative technology, and deep local knowledge.

Before any operational activities begin, foresters follow a robust standard operating procedure, which includes using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to analyze spatial data, overlay habitat and environmental restrictions, and pinpoint areas that require special care. By identifying these areas early, foresters can make informed decisions that balance conservation with responsible land use.

Technology has significantly improved the ability to detect and protect special sites. For example, drone technology has helped foresters locate sensitive wildlife habitats, such as gopher tortoise burrows, that might otherwise go unnoticed. However, technology alone isn't enough. Engaging with local stakeholders, including indigenous groups and historical societies, adds a crucial layer of insight. These collaborations help verify a site's cultural and environmental significance.

Once identified, these special sites can become an integral part of PotlatchDeltic's conservation strategy. Protections are embedded into the company's GIS database, so that conservation measures can be considered in connection with timber harvesting, road placement, and land-use planning. Foresters carefully tailor conservation efforts to each site's unique needs. In areas with endangered species, buffer zones are established, and harvest schedules may be adjusted to minimize disturbance. For newly discovered nesting sites, forestry operations may be postponed until the nesting season concludes, so that wildlife populations can remain undisturbed. In riparian zones, best management practices focus on protecting water quality and maintaining habitat conditions for aquatic species.

Training plays a vital role in maintaining these protections. Foresters and contractors are equipped with knowledge and tools that enable them to recognize special places in the course of their field work. Structured environmental management systems bring conservation priorities to the forefront, with automated planning tools that flag restrictions tied to sensitive areas. Annual inspections and compliance monitoring on larger, unique aeras further reinforce these safeguards, so that special places can continue to provide ecological and cultural value over time.

The importance of safeguarding special places has never been greater. By integrating technology, stakeholder engagement, and best management practices, the company takes steps to safeguard critical habitats, historic sites, and high conservation value areas while maintaining a sustainable supply of timber. PotlatchDeltic's approach demonstrates that sustainable forestry and conservation can coexist.

