FireFox Gold Corp: Firefox Announces Upsizing of Private Placement to $7 Million

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Firefox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated July 15, 2025, it has upsized its previously announced private placement. Under the amended terms, the Company will issue up to 175,000,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.04 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $7,000,000 (the "Offering").

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to fund a significant drill program at the Mustajärvi Project, as well as a return to drilling at the Sarvi project along with other exploration work, working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company has secured drill rig availability for a significant drill program to start within a few weeks of closing the Offering, and FireFox expects to drill through the winter. The Offering is expected to close on or about August 15, 2025, subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The shares, warrants and warrant shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

FireFox reminds the reader that the Company is also undertaking a 10-for-1 consolidation of its share capital (the "Consolidation") concurrently with the closing of the Offering. The details of the Consolidation and additional information are available in the Company's last news release on July 15, 2025.

It is expected that certain Insiders of the Company (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSXV), including certain directors, will participate in the Offering. The participation of Insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on a determination that the fair market value of the Offering, insofar as it involves the related parties, does not exceed $2,500,000.

Quality Assurance

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release. As a director and shareholder of the Company, he is not independent.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a large portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this news release, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the Company's financing efforts; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in world commodity markets and equity markets; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties; risks relating to adverse weather conditions; and potential delays to exploration activities.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

