Ocugen, Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2/3 GARDian3 Pivotal Confirmatory Trial for OCU410ST-Novel Modifier Gene Therapy Candidate for Stargardt Disease

MALVERN, Pa., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2/3 GARDian3 clinical trial for OCU410ST (AAV5-hRORA)-a modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for all Stargardt disease (ABCA4-associated retinopathies).

"Dosing the first patient is an especially significant milestone and brings us closer to our goal of addressing the unmet medical need that exists for all Stargardt patients-100,000 in the U.S. and Europe and 1 million worldwide," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. "Progressing our second modifier gene therapy candidate into a registration clinical trial is a pivotal step in potentially providing a one-time therapy for life for the millions of patients affected by inherited retinal diseases."

The Phase 2/3 clinical trial for OCU410ST builds upon encouraging results and positive data from the Phase 1 GARDian trial, which demonstrated 48% slower lesion growth at 12-month follow up in evaluable treated eyes compared to untreated eyes. Additionally, evaluable treated eyes showed a statistically significant (p=0.031) and clinically meaningful improvement of nearly 2-line gain in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 12-month follow-up when compared to untreated eyes.

"Initiating dosing in this pivotal Phase 2/3 study is an important advancement for Ocugen and more importantly for the Stargardt community," said Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer of Ocugen. "The adaptive design of this trial, including a masked interim analysis at 8 months on 24 subjects, enables us to efficiently evaluate early signals of efficacy and safety while optimizing study conduct. This ensures we generate robust and meaningful data to support our regulatory submissions for approvals."

"Treating the first patient with this novel gene therapy in the GARDian3 trial is a proud and hopeful moment for our team and for families affected by Stargardt disease," said Victor H. Gonzalez, MD, Principal Investigator and retinal surgeon at Valley Retina Institute, McAllen, Texas. "For decades, patients have faced the progressive loss of central vision with no approved treatment options. The encouraging Phase 1 results give us confidence that OCU410ST could meaningfully slow disease progression and help preserve vision. This trial brings us closer to the possibility of a one-time gene therapy that could transform patients' quality of life for years to come."

OCU410ST maintains a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious adverse events or adverse events of special interest, including ischemic optic neuropathy, vasculitis, intraocular inflammation, endophthalmitis or choroidal neovascularization.

The Phase 2/3 study will enroll 51 participants diagnosed with Stargardt disease. Of these, 34 will receive a one-time subretinal injection of OCU410ST (200 µL at a concentration of 1.5 × 10¹¹ vector genomes/mL) in the eye with poorer visual acuity, while 17 will be assigned to an untreated control group. The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the reduction in atrophic lesion size. Key secondary endpoints include improvements in BCVA and low luminance visual acuity (LLVA), compared to controls. Data from the one-year follow-up will be used to support the company's planned Biologics License Application (BLA).

The OCU410ST Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial represents Ocugen's second late-stage clinical program. Ocugen plans to submit a BLA for OCU410ST in 2027 in alignment with its strategic goal of filing three BLAs over the next three years.

About OCU410ST

OCU410ST utilizes an AAV delivery platform for the retinal delivery of the RORA (RAR-Related Orphan Receptor A) gene. It represents Ocugen's modifier gene therapy approach, which is based on Nuclear Hormone Receptor (NHR) RORA that regulates pathophysiological pathways linked to Stargardt disease, such as lipofuscin formation, oxidative stress, complement formation, inflammation, and cell survival networks.

About Stargardt Disease

Stargardt disease is a genetic eye disorder that causes retinal degeneration and vision loss. Stargardt disease is the most common form of inherited macular degeneration. The progressive vision loss associated with Stargardt disease is caused by the degeneration of photoreceptor cells in the central portion of the retina called the macula.

Decreased central vision due to loss of photoreceptors in the macula is the hallmark of Stargardt disease. Some peripheral vision is usually preserved. Stargardt disease typically develops during childhood or adolescence, but the age of onset and rate of progression can vary. The retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), a layer of cells supporting photoreceptors, is also affected in people with Stargardt disease.

