Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. And American Bank Holding Corporation In Corpus Christi, Texas Announce Merger

HOUSTON and CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank®, and American Bank Holding Corporation ("American"), the parent holding company of American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank"), headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, today jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Prosperity will acquire American and American Bank.

American Bank operates eighteen (18) banking offices and two (2) loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas. As of March 31, 2025, American, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.5 billion, total loans of $1.8 billion and total deposits of $2.3 billion.

Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the definitive agreement, Prosperity will issue 4,439,981 shares of Prosperity common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock, subject to certain potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $72.40 on July 16, 2025, the total consideration was valued at approximately $321.5 million.

Stephen Raffaele, American Bank Chief Executive Officer and President, will join Prosperity Bank as South Texas and San Antonio Area Chairman and Ben Wallace, American Bank Chairman, will join Prosperity Bank as South Texas Senior Chairman. Additional members of American Bank management will maintain leadership roles in the combined organization.

In addition, upon completion of the merger, Stephen Raffaele, Director and President of American and CEO and President of American Bank, and Patt Hawn Wallace, Chair of American and a Director of American Bank, will join the Board of Directors of Prosperity Bank.

"I could not be more excited about partnering with Ben, Patt, Steve and the management team and other professionals of American Bank. We have followed American Bank closely for more than two decades and have tremendous respect for the bank and for the people that have contributed to its success," stated David Zalman, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Prosperity. "Our banks have a complementary footprint, and we are familiar with and remain committed to the communities that American Bank serves, including with both financial products and community support," continued Zalman. "This combination will strengthen our presence and operations in South Texas and surrounding areas and enhances our presence in Central Texas, including in San Antonio, a highly desirable, high growth area. The customers of American Bank will be able to use any of our locations across Texas and Oklahoma after operational integration."

"Over American Bank's 50-plus year history of growth and success, we have placed our focus on relationship banking and excellent customer service," stated Stephen Raffaele, Chief Executive Officer and President of American Bank. "We are excited to partner with Prosperity knowing that they share our approach to customer service and the overall banking business," continued Raffaele. "By joining forces with Prosperity, we will continue our journey of service and success, but with all the advantages of the strength and wherewithal of a combined larger and premier banking institution."

The merger has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2025 or first quarter of 2026. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including approval by American's shareholders and customary regulatory approvals.

American is being advised by Stephens Inc., as financial advisor, and Norton Rose Fulbright, as legal counsel. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, is serving as financial advisor to Prosperity and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel to Prosperity.

About Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.765 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 283 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 33 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 61 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

About American Bank Holding Corporation

American Bank Holding Corporation is the bank holding company for American Bank. American Bank was founded in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1970. With assets of more than $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2025, American Bank has 20 banking locations in the Texas communities of Houston, Austin, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Victoria, Goliad, Port Aransas, and Rockport. Services include commercial banking, with Centers of Excellence specializing in commercial real estate, medical, energy, SBA and technology lending; a full range of personal and business banking services, including business and personal deposit accounts and loans; wealth management services including private banking, investment management, and trust; a full suite of technology-enabled treasury management services; home mortgage and construction-related loans; and a full range of electronic banking services.

