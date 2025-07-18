Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reports 2025 Second-Quarter Earnings

Q2 Results Highlighted by Growth in Key Strategic Fee Revenues and Net Interest Income, Driven by Strong Loan Growth and Expanded Net Interest Margin

2025 Second-Quarter Highlights:

Earnings per common share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.34, unchanged from the prior quarter, and $0.04 higher than the year-ago quarter. The quarter included $0.04 of impact to EPS resulting from a $58 million decrease in pre-tax earnings from a securities repositioning and Notable Items that decreased pre-tax earnings by $3 million.

Net interest income increased $41 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter, and $155 million, or 12%, from the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest income decreased $23 million, or 5%, from the prior quarter, to $471 million. From the year-ago quarter, noninterest income decreased $20 million, or 4%. Excluding the loss on the repositioning of securities and impact of credit risk transfer transactions, noninterest income increased $37 million, or 7%, from the prior quarter and $34 million, or 7%, from the year-ago quarter.

Average total loans and leases increased $2.3 billion, or 2%, from the prior quarter to $133.2 billion, and increased $9.8 billion, or 8%, from the year-ago quarter. Average commercial loans grew $1.6 billion, or 2%, from the prior quarter and $6.7 billion, or 10%, from the year-ago quarter. Average consumer loans grew $725 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter and $3.1 billion, or 6%, from the year-ago quarter.

Average total deposits increased $1.8 billion, or 1%, from the prior quarter and $9.9 billion, or 6%, from the year-ago quarter.

Net charge-offs of 0.20% of average total loans and leases for the quarter, 6 basis points lower than the prior quarter.

Nonperforming asset ratio of 0.63% at quarter end, 2 basis points higher than the prior quarter.

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $2.5 billion, or 1.86% of total loans and leases, at quarter end, an increase of $37 million from the prior quarter.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio was 10.5%, at June 30, 2025, compared to 10.6% in the prior quarter. Adjusted Common Equity Tier 1, including the impact of AOCI excluding cash flow hedges, was 9.0%, up from 8.9% in the prior quarter.

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 6.6%, up from 6.3% in the prior quarter and 6.0% from a year ago.

Tangible book value per share of $9.13, up $0.33, or 4%, from the prior quarter and up $1.24, or 16%, from a year ago.

Announced combination with Veritex Holdings, Inc., which will accelerate Huntington's organic growth initiatives in the dynamic Texas market.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) reported net income for the 2025 second quarter of $536 million, or $0.34 per common share, an increase of $9 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $62 million, or 13%, from the year-ago quarter.

Return on average assets was 1.04%, return on average common equity was 11.0%, and return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 16.1%. Excluding the impact of the securities repositioning and Notable Items, ROTCE was 17.6%.

CEO Commentary:

"Our second quarter results reflect the ongoing successful execution of our organic growth strategy." said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "We are acquiring new customers, deepening relationships, and expanding both net interest income and fee-based revenue through the strength of our product suite and capabilities."

"Our sustained growth reflects focused execution across both our core businesses and new growth initiatives. We are leveraging our scale as we further expand our well-diversified loan portfolio and continue to deepen client relationships. We have seen both loans and deposits growth of approximately $10 billion over the last year. Our commercial specialty banking teams are delivering solid results, as we broaden capabilities and extend our national reach. The Huntington brand is gaining traction and attracting clients in our newer markets-North and South Carolina and Texas, where the combination with Veritex further supports our long-term growth ambitions."

"Credit continues to perform well, demonstrated by improved net-charge offs and stable levels of criticized and non-performing assets. This is evidence of our disciplined credit risk management and client selection."

"We remain confident in our ability to execute our strategy and sustain strong growth, while maintaining our disciplined approach to risk management. We have never been better positioned."

