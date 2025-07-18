Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967
18.07.25 | 18:04
ACCESS Newswire
18.07.2025 18:50 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trane Technologies is a Key Contributor to the IEA's Four-Point Action Plan on Energy Efficiency

SWORDS, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, was a key contributor to the to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) CEO Four-Point Action Plan for energy efficiency published following the IEA's 10th Annual Global Conference.

The conference, co-hosted by IEA Executive Director Dr. Fatih Birol and European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen, was held in Brussels last month and focused on implementing the COP28 goal of doubling energy efficiency progress this decade.

The plan also followed the company's pledge, signed last month at the conference, to promote business as a key force in implementing energy efficiency technologies. As a signatory of the IEA's CEO Letter of Commitment, Trane Technologies agrees to advance energy efficiency for industrial productivity, decarbonization, and competitiveness.

Speaking at the conference, Jose La Loggia, CEO EMEA at Trane Technologies, stated: "The absurdity of rejecting heat into the atmosphere is a misguided, traditional energy practice that needs to change. The world needs to adopt the readily available sustainable solutions that can integrate heating and cooling systems by reusing waste heat, thereby enabling high levels of energy efficiency."

La Loggia participated in the roundtable where the Brussels CEO Four-Point Action Plan was developed. This strategic plan, launched in partnership with the Energy Efficiency Movement and co-hosted by the European Commission, aims to accelerate public-private collaboration to double energy efficiency progress by 2030 through a system perspective approach, shared expertise, risk mitigation, development and innovation and strengthened industrial competitiveness. These initiatives aim to strengthen public-private collaboration for stronger action on energy efficiency.

Through its actions at the conference, Trane Technologies affirms its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, which include achieving carbon neutral operations by 2030 and reducing absolute energy consumption by 10% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline. Explore Trane Technologies' 2024 Sustainability Report to learn how the company is integrating energy-efficient processes into its operations.

# # #

About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

About the International Energy Agency
The IEA is at the heart of global dialogue on energy, providing authoritative analysis, data, policy recommendations, and real-world solutions to help countries provide secure and sustainable energy for all.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/trane-technologies-is-a-key-contributor-to-the-ieas-four-point-action-1050196

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
