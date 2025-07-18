

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc advanced against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The franc climbed to 2-day highs of 0.7985 against the greenback and 185.80 against the yen.



The franc advanced to a 2-day high of 0.9310 against the euro, from an early 9-day low of 0.9340.



The franc rose to 1.0742 against the pound.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 186.00 against the yen. 0.92 against the euro and 1.06 against the pound.



