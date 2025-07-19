

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. (CPOP), a prominent player in China's cultural content industry, has announced plans to enter the cryptocurrency sector with initiatives set to roll out in July 2025.



The company intends to incorporate innovative crypto-based payment solutions into its broader business ecosystem.



The decision is rooted in three key strategic benefits. First, cryptocurrencies offer low transaction costs and fast settlement speeds, which will enhance the efficiency of Pop Culture's global ticketing and merchandise payment systems. Second, blockchain's adaptability enables seamless integration across the Company's diverse operations, including live events, digital collectibles, and artist-centered fan economies. Finally, the scalability and consensus mechanisms of cryptocurrencies align with the Company's ongoing digital transformation, supporting long-term innovation and business growth.



CEO Mr. Huang emphasized that the token-based economic model and blockchain infrastructure hold significant commercial value. He noted that cryptocurrencies' efficient transaction processing and adaptability to various consumer applications make them a strategic fit for the company's evolution. Huang added that this initiative is both a strategic reallocation of assets and a foundational step toward building a future-ready cultural tech ecosystem.



Friday, CPOP closed at $0.7375, up 15.36%, and is currently trading after hours at $0.728, down 1.29% on the NasdaqCM.



