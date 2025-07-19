Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 19.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 18:50
77,03 Euro
+0,18 % +0,14
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,8176,9710:37
76,7177,0618.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.07.2025 02:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq, Inc.: Thomson Reuters Corp to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index Beginning July 28, 2025

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Thomson Reuters Corp (Nasdaq: TRI), will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX®) and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) prior to market open on Monday, July 28, 2025. Thomson Reuters Corp will replace ANSYS, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANSS) in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index.

ANSYS, Inc. will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXT), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted Index (NDXTMC), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted Index (NDXT10), the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG), the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 Index (Nasdaq: NDX70), the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 UCITS Index (Nasdaq: NDX70U), and the Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight Index (NDXSE) on the same date. Thomson Reuters Corp will replace ANSYS, Inc. in the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXT), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted Index (NDXTMC), and the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted Index (NDXT10) on the same date.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.thomsonreuters.com/en.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Media Contacts: Maximilian Leitenberger, Nasdaq, Maximilian.letienberger@nasdaq.com
Issuer & Investor Contact: Index Client Services, Nasdaq, Indexservices@nasdaq.com

-NDAQG-


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.