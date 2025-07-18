Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 19.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Foremost Clean Energy: Auf dem Weg zu großen Entdeckungen im Saudi-Arabien des Urans
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TRAT0N | ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA
Xetra
18.07.25 | 17:35
29,440 Euro
-0,27 % -0,080
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRATON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,40029,44012:16
29,40029,44018.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 18:05 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRATON SE: Gunnar Kilian leaves the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE

Gunnar Kilian leaves the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE

Munich, July 18, 2025 - Gunnar Kilian declared his resignation from his position as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE. Kilian was a member of Volkswagen AG's Group Board of Management until the beginning of July 2025 and as shareholder representative a member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE. In addition, Kilian will be leaving the supervisory boards and boards of directors of TRATON's subsidiaries, namely MAN Truck & Bus SE, Scania AB as well as Scania CV AB.

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.