

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release Q2 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to rise 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year after adding 0.9 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year in the previous three months.



Hong Kong will provide June numbers for consumer prices; in May, inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 1.9 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Marine Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



