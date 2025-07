Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Central Gawler Mill Refurbishment Estimated at A$26m

Preliminary evaluation confirms low-cost pathway to production

HIGHLIGHTS

Capital cost for full reinstatement of Central Gawler Mill to original design basis (600ktpa fresh ore) estimated at only ~A$26m (±30%); processing cost estimated at only A$44.50/t

Significant cost advantages versus building a new mill, or utilising third party toll milling

Targeting feasibility by end of 2025 to support initial 'Stage 1' operations by end of 2026; early conversations underway for low-dilution credit and working capital financing

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2025 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(FRA:BGD3)(OTCQB:BGDFF) ( Barton or Company ) is pleased to share that preliminary engineering analysis has confirmed that full reinstatement of the Central Gawler Mill ( CGM ) to its original 600ktpa fresh ore configuration is estimated at only A$26m (±30%). Full details are contained in the complete announcement, which can be accessed on the ASX website, the investor section of Barton's website, or directly by clicking here.

Figure 1 - 3D schematic indicating CGM component replacement and refurbishment

Commenting on the refurbishment analysis, Barton Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said:

"Our Central Gawler Mill offers significant leverage for a low-cost transition to production. A refurbishment cost of only A$26m is a fraction of the cost of building new, and the option to defer material elements of capex if first reprocessing tailings offers further advantages. Existing infrastructure also offers more financing options, and we don't need to seek third party toll milling services while sacrificing profitability. The building blocks for our regional development strategy are now in place, and we look forward to kicking it off at the Central Gawler Mill."

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 1.9Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (73.0Mt @ 0.79 g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ( AusIMM ), Australian Institute of Geoscientists ( AIG ) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 ( JORC ). Activity Competent Person Membership Status Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles) Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant) AusIMM Member Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine) Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Mineral Resource Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Challenger Mineral Resource Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted in this announcement, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

* Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 30 June 2025. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 1,031koz Au (39.3Mt @ 0.82 g/t Au) in Indicated category and 834koz Au (33.8Mt @ 0.77 g/t Au) in Inferred category, and 3,070koz Ag (34.5Mt @ 2.80 g/t Ag) in Inferred category as a subset of Tunkillia gold JORC (2012) Mineral Resources.

