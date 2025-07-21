Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Appoints Dr. Dennis Hall to Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited(CBOE CA:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H)(WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Dennis Hall, Professor of Chemistry at the University of Alberta, to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board.

Dr. Hall is internationally recognized for his pioneering work in organoboron chemistry, catalysis, and medicinal chemistry, including the development of DNA repair inhibitors. He currently holds the Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Boron Chemistry for Catalysis and Drug Discovery, and leads a multidisciplinary research team dedicated to the development of novel synthetic and biological applications of boron-containing compounds.[1]

With over 175 peer-reviewed publications, two books, and 15 book chapters, Dr. Hall's contributions span catalysis, heterocyclic chemistry, and medicinal chemistry. He has mentored more than 75 graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, and his work has been widely cited with over 18,000 citations and an h-index of 70.[2] Among his numerous accolades are the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award (2024) from the American Chemical Society[3], the R. U. Lemieux Award (2021) from the Canadian Society for Chemistry[4], and a Killam Research Fellowship (2019-2021). He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 2017. [5]

As part of his role, Dr. Hall will serve on the Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board and provide strategic advice to the Company on its Research and Development agenda, including clinical discovery, synthesis and manufacturing, pre-clinical testing, and clinical translation plans associated with Polynucleotide Kinase 3 Phosphatase (PNKP) Inhibitor Technology NP/A83. He will also collaborate with the Company's scientific and clinical leadership, as well as external partners, to advance oncology-focused innovations.

"Dr. Hall's appointment marks a significant step in bridging advanced synthetic chemistry with translational oncology. His expertise in boron-based drug discovery is uniquely aligned with our mission to develop precision therapies, and we look forward to leveraging his insight as we push our PNKP Inhibitor Technology toward the clinic," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

