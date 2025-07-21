Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903 | Ticker-Symbol: WOSB
Tradegate
21.07.25 | 08:54
140,55 Euro
+0,39 % +0,55
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
140,65140,7509:01
140,85140,9009:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2025 08:10 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer to divest its Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting unit

PRESS RELEASE

WoltersKluwertodivestitsFinance,RiskandRegulatoryReportingunit

Alphen aan den Rijn - July 21, 2025 - Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) announces today that it has signed a binding agreement to sell its Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) unit to Regnology Group GmbH (Regnology) for an enterprise value of approximately €450 million, subject to closing conditions and contractual adjustments.

The planned divestment will allow FCC to concentrate its efforts and investments on developing its existing positions in U.S. banking compliance and corporate legal and compliance services.

Lisa Nelson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance, said: "With over 30 years' of experience in supporting large banks with a broad range of technology solutions, Regnology is an excellent home for FRR as it continues to build out its integrated regulatory and risk solutions to support ever-more complex and granular data reporting."

RobMackay,CEOofRegnology, said: "I am pleased to welcome the FRR team to Regnology. Their deep domain expertise and established presence across key markets will significantly strengthen our ability to serve financial institutions globally. This acquisition allows us to expand into new territories and accelerate our vision of delivering unified regulatory, risk, and finance reporting solutions. I look forward to building on FRR's strengths and unlocking new opportunities for clients and employees alike."

In 2024, FRR generated revenues of €123 million (approximately 10% of FCC division 2024 revenues1) with margins reflecting significant investment in its platform to support Basel and other new regulatory reporting requirements. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval and employee consultations, is expected to be completed in the fall 2025. Wolters Kluwer expects to record a (non-benchmark) capital gain upon completion. The use of net after-tax proceeds from the divestment will be determined after closing. The entities to be divested will continue to be consolidated with FCC until completion.

1 Pro forma for the transfer, as of January 1, 2025, of the Finance, Risk & Reporting (FRR) unit from the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG division to the Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division.

###

AboutWoltersKluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software, and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the
U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Stefan KloetMeg Geldens
Wolters Kluwer
Global Communications		Wolters Kluwer
Investor Relations
m +316 12 22 36 57ir@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:ir@wolterskluwer.com)

stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-lookingStatementsandOtherImportantLegalInformation
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking
statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the
markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by any pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment

  • 2025.07.21 Wolters Kluwer to divest its Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting unit (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d2603fbc-e37f-4722-9beb-c6c9d562da93)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.