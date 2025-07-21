Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer to divest its Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting unit

PRESS RELEASE

Alphen aan den Rijn - July 21, 2025 - Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) announces today that it has signed a binding agreement to sell its Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) unit to Regnology Group GmbH (Regnology) for an enterprise value of approximately €450 million, subject to closing conditions and contractual adjustments.

The planned divestment will allow FCC to concentrate its efforts and investments on developing its existing positions in U.S. banking compliance and corporate legal and compliance services.

Lisa Nelson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance, said: "With over 30 years' of experience in supporting large banks with a broad range of technology solutions, Regnology is an excellent home for FRR as it continues to build out its integrated regulatory and risk solutions to support ever-more complex and granular data reporting."

RobMackay,CEOofRegnology, said: "I am pleased to welcome the FRR team to Regnology. Their deep domain expertise and established presence across key markets will significantly strengthen our ability to serve financial institutions globally. This acquisition allows us to expand into new territories and accelerate our vision of delivering unified regulatory, risk, and finance reporting solutions. I look forward to building on FRR's strengths and unlocking new opportunities for clients and employees alike."

In 2024, FRR generated revenues of €123 million (approximately 10% of FCC division 2024 revenues1) with margins reflecting significant investment in its platform to support Basel and other new regulatory reporting requirements. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval and employee consultations, is expected to be completed in the fall 2025. Wolters Kluwer expects to record a (non-benchmark) capital gain upon completion. The use of net after-tax proceeds from the divestment will be determined after closing. The entities to be divested will continue to be consolidated with FCC until completion.

1 Pro forma for the transfer, as of January 1, 2025, of the Finance, Risk & Reporting (FRR) unit from the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG division to the Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division.

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software, and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the

U.S. (WTKWY).

Media Investors/Analysts Stefan Kloet Meg Geldens Wolters Kluwer

Global Communications Wolters Kluwer

Investor Relations m +316 12 22 36 57 ir@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:ir@wolterskluwer.com)

stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com

