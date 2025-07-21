

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices decreased for the first time in seven months in June, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.



The downward trend in the producer price index was most affected by price decreases in electricity production and in the manufacture of fuel oils, the agency said.



On the other hand, higher prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products and food products had an increasing effect on the index.



Data showed that export prices were 0.7 percent lower compared to last year, and the import price index dropped by 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 1.4 percent in June due to cheaper costs in electricity production and in the manufacture of electronic products and basic metals.



