Orion Oyj: Darolutamide receives EU approval in third indication for patients with advanced prostate cancer

21 JULY 2025 at 10:30 EEST

Darolutamide receives EU approval in third indication for patients with advanced prostate cancer

European Commission granted approval of darolutamide in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).





Approval is based on positive results from the pivotal Phase III ARANOTE trial.





This broadened indication allows doctors to use darolutamide plus ADT, with or without chemotherapy (docetaxel), enabling them to better tailor treatment plans to meet the needs of patients with mHSPC.





Orion's collaboration partner Bayer announced today that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) for darolutamide, an oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi), plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). The approval is based on positive results from the pivotal Phase III ARANOTE trial, which showed that darolutamide plus ADT significantly reduced the risk of radiological progression or death by 46% compared to placebo plus ADT (HR 0.54; 95% CI 0.41-0.71; P<0.0001) in patients with mHSPC.

Darolutamide, under the brand name Nubeqa®, is already approved in over 85 countries for use with ADT and docetaxel in mHSPC, and with ADT alone in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) in patients who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease. Darolutamide is developed jointly by Orion and Bayer.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer and the fifth most common cause of cancer death in men worldwide. In 2022, an estimated 1.5 million men were diagnosed with prostate cancer, and about 397,000 died from the disease worldwide.1 In Europe, there were almost 474,000 estimated new cases of prostate cancer in 2022 with approximately 115,000 deaths. 2 Prostate cancer diagnoses are projected to increase to 2.9 million by 2040.3

About the ARANOTE trial

The ARANOTE trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of darolutamide plus ADT in patients with mHSPC. 669 patients were randomized 2:1 to receive 600mg of darolutamide twice daily or matching placebo in addition to ADT.

The primary endpoint of this study is radiological progression free survival (rPFS), measured as time from randomization to date of first documented radiological progressive disease or death due to any cause, whichever occurs first. Secondary endpoints include overall survival (time to death from any cause), time to first castration resistant event, time to initiation of subsequent anti-cancer therapy, time to prostate-specific antigen (PSA) progression, PSA undetectable rates, time to pain progression, and safety assessments.

Results from the Phase III ARANOTE trial presented at ESMO 2024 and published in The Journal of Clinical Oncology showed that darolutamide plus ADT significantly reduced the risk of radiological progression or death by 46% compared to placebo plus ADT (HR 0.54; 95% CI 0.41-0.71; P<0.0001), in patients with mHSPC. Consistent benefits in rPFS were observed across prespecified subgroups, including patients with high-volume (HR 0.60, 95% CI: 0.44-0.80) and low-volume (HR 0.30, 95% CI: 0.15-0.60) mHSPC. The incidence of adverse events in the treatment group with darolutamide plus ADT in the ARANOTE study was comparable to placebo plus ADT. Darolutamide plus ADT was generally well tolerated and showed lower discontinuation rates due to adverse events compared to placebo plus ADT.

About darolutamide

Darolutamide is an oral ARi with a unique chemical structure that binds with high affinity to the androgen receptor and exhibits a strong antagonistic effect against the androgen receptor inhibiting the receptor function and the growth of prostate cancer cells. Additionally, preclinical models and neuroimaging data in healthy humans, support darolutamide's low potential for blood-brain barrier penetration.

Darolutamide (plus ADT or plus ADT and docetaxel) demonstrated a side effect profile, in both mHSPC registrational studies where the incidences of adverse events were roughly similar to the respective comparator arm. Darolutamide is a treatment option for doctors and patients, considering its tolerability and low risk of drug interaction.

A robust clinical development program is underway investigating darolutamide across various stages of prostate cancer. The program includes the Phase III ARASTEP trial evaluating darolutamide plus ADT compared to ADT alone in hormone-sensitive high-risk biochemical recurrence (BCR) prostate cancer, who have no evidence of metastatic disease by conventional imaging and a positive PSMA PET/CT at baseline. Furthermore, darolutamide is also being investigated by Bayer in the collaborative Phase III DASL-HiCaP (ANZUP1801) trial led by the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP). The study evaluates darolutamide as a treatment for localized prostate cancer in combination with radiotherapy.

About metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer

At the time of diagnosis, most men have localized prostate cancer, meaning their cancer is confined to the prostate gland and can be treated with curative surgery or radiotherapy. mHSPC is a stage in the disease where the cancer has spread outside of the prostate to other parts of the body. Up to 10% of men will present with mHSPC when first diagnosed.4,5,6 For patients with mHSPC, ADT is the cornerstone of treatment, in combination with chemotherapy docetaxel and/or an androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi).

Despite treatment, most men with mHSPC will eventually progress to castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), a condition with limited survival.

