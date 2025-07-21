Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
21.07.25 | 10:33
243,30 Euro
+0,12 % +0,30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
EssilorLuxottica to acquire PUcore's division dedicated to the development, manufacturing and sale of ophthalmic lens materials

EssilorLuxottica to acquire PUcore's division dedicated to the development, manufacturing and sale of ophthalmic lens materials

The acquisition will enhance the Group's R&D and production capabilities for the manufacturing of innovative high index, thinner and lighter ophthalmic lenses, and ensure long term sustainable sourcing

Paris, France (21 July 2025) - EssilorLuxottica announces today it has signed an agreement with the South Korean company PUcore for the acquisition of all its assets and entities involved in the development, manufacturing and sale of monomers used in the production of high index ophthalmic lenses.

The activities acquired by EssilorLuxottica include a R&D unit, a materials production facility and a sales office in the Republic of Korea. As part of the transaction, the Group will also acquire an intellectual property portfolio in relation to the formulations of products and production processes.

"We are happy to welcome PUcore's optical division and its talented teams into our Group. In line with our commitment to elevating standards in the research, development and manufacturing of ophthalmic lenses, this addition will allow us to widen our portfolio of patents, technologies and know-how and extend our expertise upstream in the value chain. By continuing to improve the production and formulation of high index monomers, we will raise the bar for the performance and sustainability of the processes and supplies used across the entire ophthalmic industry," commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EssilorLuxottica.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025 pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.


