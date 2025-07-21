AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Presents ACD440 at the NeuPSIG 2025 Pain Conference

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract with clinical data with the drug candidate ACD440 has been accepted for presentation at the international pain conference NeuPSIG 2025, which will be held this year in Berlin on September 4-6.

The abstract, titled The TRPV1 antagonist ACD440 Gel as a tool in pain precision medicine, results of a post hoc analysis , will be presented at the international pain conference NeuPSIG 2025 by Märta Segerdal, Head of Development and CMO at AlzeCure Pharma. Other authors are Adriana Miclescu, Ingrid Lönnstedt, Magnus Halldin and Rolf Karlsten.

The presentation includes a further analysis of the clinical study results from the Phase IIa study of ACD440 in patients with chronic peripheral neuropathic pain. The results show that ACD440 has powerful analgesic effects, especially in heat-induced pain, a common and distressing phenomenon for this patient group. This is also well consistent with the target mechanism of ACD440.

ACD440 is a first-in-class TRPV1 antagonist in clinical development as a novel topical treatment for peripheral neuropathic pain. The drug candidate, which was incorporated via a strategic in-licensing, originated in Big Pharma and is based on a strong scientific foundation, which was awarded a Nobel Prize in 2021. The substance is being developed as a gel for topical use, which keeps systemic exposure very low while maintaining high local concentrations of the substance to achieve maximum analgesic effect and over a long period of time.

"The fact that we obtain significant analgesic effects of ACD440 in patients with peripheral neuropathic pain, despite the fact that the majority are already treated with other painkillers, demonstrates the therapeutic potential of ACD440," said Märta Segerdal, Head of Development and CMO at AlzeCure Pharma.

"The positive results from the Phase II study demonstrate both significant efficacy and good tolerability and support the continued development of ACD440. This further strengthens the project, both scientifically and in terms of interest from potential partners, in an area of great medical need and an ongoing opioid crisis," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and the poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure ® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore ® , Alzstatin ® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease and is being prepared for phase 2. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se .

About neuropathic pain

Neuropathic pain affects approximately 7-8 percent of the total global adult population, approximately 600 million individuals. Some patients, with disorders such as diabetes and HIV, are affected to a greater extent, where approximately 25 and 35 percent respectively of the patients experience neuropathic pain.

Peripheral neuropathic pain is the result of various types of damage to the nerve fibers, such as toxic, traumatic or nerve compression injuries as well a metabolic and infectious diseases. In addition to a continuous, often stabbing or burning pain, additional symptoms are often experienced in the form of painful pins and needles, or the sensation of receiving an electric shock. Patients often also experience allodynia (pain caused by a stimulus that does not usually cause pain) or hyperalgesia (increased pain from a stimulus that normally provokes pain).

The market for neuropathic pain is characterized by a large medical need across all indications and in all major markets, where approximately 70-80 percent of patients do not get effective pain relief with existing treatment. Due to the risk of abuse, overdose and secondary damage, people now try to avoid opiates as first-line treatment for pain conditions. Despite this treatment problem, these preparations are still used frequently, and therefore the need for new treatments that are not opiates is very great.

The patient population will grow, among other things, due to an aging population and increased number of long-term cancer survivors and increasing prevalance of type-2 diabetes.

The global market for neuropathic pain was valued at $11 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $25 billion by 2027.

AlzeCure presents ACD440 at the NeuPSIG 2025 pain conference

