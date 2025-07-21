

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has vowed to stay on despite the ruling coalition's loss in the elections to the upper house.



The coalition, led by Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, lost its majority in the 248-seat House of Councillors, known as Saangiin, in Sunday's elections.



The LDP-Komeito Party alliance could win only 40 of the 125 contested seats, while Japan's new right-wing populist party Sanseito made a resounding debut by bagging 14 seats.



The Democratic Party for the People improved its position from four to 16 seats.



With the outcome, both the ruling coalition and the opposition are tied at 111 seats each.



Having lost its majority in the lower house last year, Ishiba is under pressure to resign, but he said he plans to continue in office as LDP IS the largest political force in the upper chamber.



Addressing a news conference after the results were declared, Ishiba said his government is focused on trade negotiations with the United States.



Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei , who is Japan's top negotiator for trade talks with the United States, left for Washington Monday, Japanese media reported.



The Trump administration is set to impose a 25 percent import tariff on goods from Japan on August 1.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News