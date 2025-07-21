Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: 566480 | ISIN: DE0005664809 | Ticker-Symbol: EVT
Xetra
21.07.25 | 13:21
6,288 Euro
-15,67 % -1,168
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
TecDAX
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 12:02 Uhr
158 Leser
Evotec SE Adjusts Revenue Guidance while Confirming Profit Guidance

HAMBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ:EVO) announces that it has updated its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025. Guidance on R&D expenses and adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged.

For the current fiscal year, the Company expects Group revenues in the range of
€760-800m (previously: € 840 - 880 m; 2024: € 797.0 m);

R&D expenditures are expected in a range of €40 - 50 m (unchanged; 2024: € 50.8 m);

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach €30-50m (unchanged; 2024: € 22.6 m).

The primary reasons for the refined guidance are a change in the revenue mix and significant cost savings in excess of initial targets set during the Priority Reset. Technology licensing - a key pillar of Evotec's strategic repositioning - is expected to make a stronger contribution. At the same time, the Shared R&D base business is expected to continue to operate in a challenging market environment in the second half of 2025. Group revenues were below expectations in H1 2025, while adjusted EBITDA was broadly in line with expectations. Actions are underway to transform the business towards sustainable profitable growth.

- End of the ad hoc release -

Contact: Volker Braun, EVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49(0)151 1940 5058 (m), volker.braun@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/evotec-se-adjusts-revenue-guidance-while-confirming-profit-guidance-1050571

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
