Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce mobilization of drill crews and equipment as part of the 2025 drill program on the Constellation uranium project (the "Project").

Highlights:

This will be the maiden drill program and the first holes ever drilled at Constellation

Drilling will focus initially on two conductors identified from the 2024 VTEM survey the 5km Brule Lake conductor (Area B) a northeast to north striking conductor striking across the heart of the property the 2.5km northeast to east striking North conductor (Area A)

The helicopter supported program is budgeted for a minimum of 1,000 metres with holes ranging from 300 to 350 metres in length

"Bayridge is eager to commence its maiden drill program at Constellation on two compelling conductor targets along the felsic gneiss - metasediment contact, ideal targets for basement hosted uranium," commented President & CEO, Saf Dhillon. "This program is fully funded from the existing treasury so it is all systems go," he continued.

Ground Prospecting and Mapping Results

Area A (North Corridor)

Prospecting and mapping results within Area A highlight a priority trend that contains multiple samples with elevated uranium concentrations correlating with mapped structural trends. The maximum uranium value within this trend was 52.5 ppm and is hosted in pegmatites conformable to the regional structural fabric. Strong interpreted VTEM responses confirm the potential of the North Conductor (Figure 3).

Area B (Brule Lake Conductor)

Prospecting and mapping results within Area B are highlighted by the highest uranium concentration from the prospecting program on the Project with a value of 488 ppm. The host rock within this target area consists primarily of psammitic to pelitic gneisses exhibiting pervasive hematite alteration that is locally associated with thin quartz bands. The gneisses, conformable to the regional structural trend, were intruded by a radiometrically elevated granite intrusion. The prospecting results within this target area directly overlie an interpreted VTEM conductor anomaly. (Figure 3).

Bayridge cautions investors that grab samples are select samples by their nature and may not necessarily be indicative of similar mineralization on the property.

The Constellation property has favourable geology for basement-hosted unconformity-style uranium deposits. The regional geology and magnetics have defined structural lineaments trending NNW and ESE, which could represent structural conduits between the Archean granite inlier and graphitic metasediments that have been mapped on the property. These types of structural zones typically act as pathways for hydrothermal activity. Historical NE-trending conductors have also been outlined on the property but are under-explored and un-drilled. Strong EM conductors are proven targets associated with unconformity and basement-hosted uranium mineralization in and around the Athabasca Basin.

Bayridge has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in Constellation through a series of cash payments, share issuances and exploration expenditures over the next 4 years.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), and a Consultant and Advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

QA/QC

All exploration rock samples from the program were hand delivered to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, by TerraLogic Exploration Ltd. personnel. Both SRC and TerraLogic are independent of Bayridge Resources Corp. SRC prepared, processed, and conducted multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl) as well as boron by fusion.

All samples submitted were representative grab samples from outcrop or sub-crop exposures. SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks and standard reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by TerraLogic on in accordance with Bayridge's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical results were subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by TerraLogic prior to disclosure.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing its portfolio of Canadian uranium and lithium projects. The 1,337 ha Waterbury East project is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000's drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested. The 11,142 ha Constellation project is located 60 km south of the present-day Athabasca Basin edge in an area of significant exploration activity for basement hosted uranium. Historic airborne radiometric, electromagnetic, and magnetic surveys identified electromagnetic conductors associated with magnetic lows. The 4,413 ha Sharpe Lake project, located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario, hosts peraluminous S-type muscovite bearing pegmatite bearing granites in contact with metasediments. Preliminary sampling has highlighted anomalous rare-element values, potentially indicative of lithium mineralization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's exploration and drill campaign plans at Constellation, enhanced magnetic and electromagnetic anomalies at Constellation, undertaking drilling at Constellation without additional financing or dilution and potential uranium and lithium discovery for the Company's projects. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

