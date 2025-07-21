

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are subdued in lackluster trade on Monday as investors, looking for directional clues, largely refrain from making significant moves.



According to reports, EU leaders are preparing for a showdown over U.S. tariff threats, pressing the European Commission to prepare countermeasures, including tariffs on U.S. goods, restrictions on digital services, and limits on public procurement access.



The benchmark DAX was down 16.01 points or 0.07% at 24,271.56 a little while ago.



Fresenius Medical Care is down 1.1%. MTU Aero Engines, Rheinmetall, Beiersdorf, Allianz, Commerzbank, Deutsche Boerse, Mercedes-Benz and Deutsche Telekom are down 0.5 to 1%.



BASF is rising more than 2%, and Vonovia is gaining about 1.75%. Daimler Truck Holding, Siemens, Heidelberg Materials, RWE, E.ON, Infineon Technologies and Zalando are up 0.5 to 1.2%.



Bayer is up by about 0.4%. The company announced that it has secured EU approval for Nubeqa as third indication for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News