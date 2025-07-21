Informa Markets: DCA Opens Today to Strengthen Asia's Data Centre Network

HONG KONG, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Asia (DCA) debuts today at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, marking the exciting launch of a new force in the APAC data center landscape. Built on the proven success of the Data Center World event in the United States, DCA brings global expertise to Asia while tailoring the experience to meet the needs of regional markets. Starting with its flagship edition in Hong Kong - the gateway to Greater China and Northeast Asia - the series will move on to Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur in Southeast Asia, creating a truly connected platform for Asia's data center ecosystem.

All-in-One Solution Showcase and Knowledge Hub

The inaugural edition brings together over 200 brands from across China, Singapore, Japan, the United States and beyond. Exhibits span the full spectrum of data center infrastructure - from power and cooling technologies, modular designs, network equipment to security solutions, cloud and virtualization technologies, DCIM and sustainability practices. A standout feature is the MATRADE Pavilion, showcasing cutting-edge digital innovations from some of Malaysia's leading technology companies.

Serving as both an exhibition and an industry think tank, the expo presents five summits and forums over the three days, exploring 12 key themes such as AI, sustainability, cybersecurity, computing advancements and more. More than 100 global thought leaders, researchers and analysts lead curated sessions developed with our content partners, delivering data-driven insights to inform real-world decisions.

Omdia Leads the AI Dialogue at DCA 2025

As a key brand under Informa Markets' TechTarget portfolio, Omdia is a trusted research and advisory group in the global tech industry. Serving clients across 180 countries, Omdia draws on vast datasets to support technology innovation from R&D to return on investment.

Omdia Analyst Summit - a premier event within the US exhibition - returned as an exclusive full-day conference at DCA 2025. Centered on the theme "Where is AI Really Headed?", the summit guided in-depth discussions on AI's role in transforming data centers by 2030, with data-backed insights on how AI optimize cooling systems and accelerate demand for alternative energy solutions.

Forum Spotlights Carbon-Neutral Initiatives

The concurrent track presents the Sustainability Forum, which delved into strategies for achieving carbon neutrality in data centers. The opening keynote by Pritesh Swamy, Head of Data Centre Research & Advisory, Asia Pacific, Cushman & Wakefield, outlined investment opportunities in the data centers across Asia Pacific, driven by ESG performance & energy efficiency. Another key session featured association leaders from Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, offering long-term data center design strategies tailored to Southeast Asia.

Unlock Targeted Insights Across Sectors

DCA offered a rich line-up of events over the rest two days, all providing specialized insights and focused learnings to attendees. The Deep Knowledge Summit, co-hosted with Deep Knowledge Community and E7 Research, featured keynote speakers including Yin Jianxiong, Solution Architect and Director of Nvidia-SEA Joint Lab and Zhang Peng CTO, SLiquid Global and Jung-hyup Kang, President of Korea Data Center Council to explore integration of AI and green technologies in data center architecture and operations.

The Cybersecurity Ecosystem Forum, co-hosted with ISC2 Shanghai Chapter, addresses cybersecurity challenges in the AI era including data privacy, skills gaps, cross-border data flows and zero-trust security. Featured speakers include Judy Saw, President of Digital Defence Alliance Singapore (DDAS); Patrick Wong, Partner of Cybersecurity and Privacy of PwC and Ricky Chau, Chief Strategy & Customer Officer of CBC Tech.

The Design & Operations Summit examined data center construction and management, from site selection to design, construction and operations. Poh Seng Lee, Head of Mechanical Engineering and Professor of Thermal Systems at the National University of Singapore, leaded discussions on building AI-ready data centers and Wei Lulu, Deputy General Manager of Data to Cool (DTC) offered the latest innovations on liquid cooling technology.

Connected Intelligence at DCA 2025

DCA took place under the license of Build4Asia, Asia's premier platform for building, electrical engineering and security solutions, alongside Mobility Tech Asia and the Battery Show Asia. This collaboration offered a comprehensive perspective on data innovation and application, bringing together IDC experts, EPC contractors, data center infrastructure manufacturers, distributors, end users and more for valuable cross-sector exchange.

As Asia's only event of its kind, DCA delivered a complete data center experience through top-tier exhibits, thought-leading conferences and tailored networking. Industry professionals can engage with advanced technologies, uncover practical insights, and establish high-value partnerships - all within one single platform that offers regional focus with global ambition.

