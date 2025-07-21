

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have issued a Joint Statement of formal rejection by the United States of the 2024 International Heath Regulations Amendments by the World Health Organization.



The amended IHR would give the WHO the ability to order global lockdowns, travel restrictions, or any other measures it sees fit to respond to nebulous 'potential public health risks.' These regulations are set to become binding if not rejected, regardless of the United States' withdrawal from the WHO.



'The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic,' Secretary Kennedy said. 'The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America's treasured sovereignty.'*



Secretary Kennedy also released a video explaining the action to the American people. 'Terminology throughout the amendments to the 2024 International Health Regulations is vague and broad, risking WHO-coordinated international responses that focus on political issues like solidarity, rather than rapid and effective actions,' Secretary Rubio said. 'Our Agencies have been and will continue to be clear: we will put Americans first in all our actions and we will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy, or personal liberties.'



On June 1, 2024, the World Health Assembly, the highest decision-making body of the WHO, adopted a revised version of the International Health Regulations through a rushed process lacking sufficient debate and public input.



