

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are down in negative territory in cautious trade on Monday amid a lack of significant progress in EU-US trade negotiations.



According to reports, EU leaders are preparing for a showdown over U.S. tariff threats, pressing the European Commission to prepare countermeasures, including tariffs on U.S. goods, restrictions on digital services, and limits on public procurement access.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 34.43 points or 0.44% at 7,788.24 a few minutes ago.



Stellantis is down by about 2.2%, weighed down by the company's warning that it expects to report a €2.3 billion net loss for the first half of 2025.



Hermes International is down 1.7%, while BNP Paribas, Thales and Societe Generale are lower by 1.2 to 1.5%.



Airbus, Pernod Ricard, Capgemini, LVMH, Credit Agricole, Teleperformance, Renault, Orange and Danone are down 0.5 to 1%.



ArcelorMittal is gaining about 4.2%. Legrand is climbing up 1.2%. Veolia Environment, Unibail Rodamco, Saint Gobain, Michelin and STMicroElectronics are advancing 0.5 to 0.8%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News