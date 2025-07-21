

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to 5-day highs of 147.69 against the U.S. dollar and 107.67 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 148.56 and 108.22, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound, the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 172.01, 198.57, 184.58 and 96.27 from early lows of 172.67, 199.24, 185.28 and 96.68, respectively.



The yen edged up to 88.09 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 88.38.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 146.00 against the greenback, 106.00 against the loonie, 170.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 183.00 against the franc, 95.00 against the aussie and 87.00 against the kiwi.



