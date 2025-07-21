Anzeige
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: A2PSR2 | ISIN: US09075V1026 | Ticker-Symbol: 22UA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2025 12:58 Uhr
BioNTech SE: BioNTech to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update on August 4, 2025

MAINZ, Germany, July 21, 2025(Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company") will announce its financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Monday, August 4, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CEST) for investors, financial analysts and the general public to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this link. Once registered, dial-in numbers and a PIN will be provided. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance. The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via thislink.

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.BioNTech.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Douglas Maffei, PhD
Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
Media@biontech.de



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
