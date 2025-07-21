David Posnack Jewish Community Center: David Posnack JCC Collaborates With Humana and CarePlus to Support Seniors in Broward County

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / The David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC) is proud to announce a meaningful joint commitment with Humana and CarePlus Health Plans to expand health and wellness support for our multicultural senior community.

This cooperative effort brings together a shared commitment to helping older adults live healthier, more connected lives, especially those from diverse backgrounds. Through this collaboration, the DPJCC will continue to deliver high-quality programs, services, and activities that promote active aging, cultural celebration, and community belonging.

This meaningful connection brings:

Culturally inclusive programming that reflects the rich diversity of our senior community

Health education workshops and wellness events focused on preventive care and healthy living

Social engagement opportunities designed to reduce isolation and support emotional well-being

Onsite support and resource sharing in collaboration with Humana and CarePlus representatives

"The David Posnack JCC is committed to helping our seniors achieve their best health," said Scott Ehrlich, CEO of the DPJCC. "We're proud to partner with organizations like Humana and CarePlus that share our vision for whole-person care."

This collaboration reflects the DPJCC's continued mission to enhance the quality of life for all members of the community, regardless of faith, age, or ability.

"At CarePlus, we believe every senior deserves access to compassionate, culturally responsive care that supports their health and well-being," said Steven Ruiz, CarePlus Health Plans Regional President. "We're honored to collaborate with Humana and the David Posnack JCC to help older adults thrive through meaningful connection, preventive care and programs that celebrate the richness of our diverse communities."

For more information on upcoming programs and events for seniors, visit www.dpjcc.org.

About the David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC)

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC) is dedicated to enriching lives through cultural, educational, social, recreational, and wellness programs. Open to individuals of all faiths, ages, and abilities, the DPJCC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a beneficiary agency of the Jewish Federation of Broward County. Recognized for its transparency and excellence by Candid and Charity Navigator, the DPJCC continues to foster an inclusive and vibrant community. For more information, visit dpjcc.org.

