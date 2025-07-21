

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $5.121 billion, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $4.702 billion, or $1.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Verizon Communications reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $34.504 billion from $32.796 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.121 Bln. vs. $4.702 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $34.504 Bln vs. $32.796 Bln last year.



