

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administration has arrested more than 300,000 illegal aliens in 2025 alone, according to the Department of Homeland Security.



This is one of the achievements that the Department of Homeland Security has accomplished in the first six months under the Trump Administration, it said in a press release.



'DHS has closed the southern border, removed violent criminal illegal aliens, restored law and order to our immigration system, supported Americans in times of crisis, revolutionized our Coast Guard to meet the challenges of the 21st Century, and kept Americans safe'.



Declaring a national emergency at the southern border was one of the many things President Donald Trump did on Day one of his second term.?



Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations has located more than 10,000 unaccompanied children during this period.



Migrants are turning BACK before they even reach our border - migration through Panama's Darien Gap is down 99 percent, DHS said.



With $46.5 billion from the Big Beautiful Bill, the Trump administration is finishing the border wall. DHS already has more than 85 miles either planned or under construction with funding from the prior year, in addition to hundreds of miles that are now planned to be funded by the bill.



The bill has allocated $4.1 billion to hire 5,000 more customs officers and 3,000 new Border Patrol agents.



Seventy percent of the illegal aliens that ICE arrested are criminals with criminal charges or convictions.



ICE has targeted to deport as many as 1 million illegal aliens per year.



CBP and ICE began wide scale immigration enforcement operations in sanctuary city Los Angeles and southern California in June. The month-long operation resulted in arresting some of the worst criminal illegal aliens in the country, DHS said.



So far, tens of thousands of illegal aliens have used the CBP Home app to self-deport. ?



Secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem terminated the politically motivated Quiet Skies Program, which since its existence has failed to stop a single terrorist attack while costing US taxpayers $200 million a year. DHS alleged that the program, under the guise of national security, was used to target political opponents and benefit political allies. 8-2-22



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News