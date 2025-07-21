

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Cathay Group released its traffic figures for June 2025. Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried a combined total of around 2.9 million passengers, 23.3% more than June 2024. Cathay Pacific carried 25.2% more passengers in June 2025 compared with June 2024, while Available Seat Kilometres increased by 26.2%. Cathay Cargo carried over 130,000 tonnes of cargo, 6.3% more than June last year.



HK Express carried more than 580,000 passengers in June 2025, an increase of 16.5% year on year, while Available Seat Kilometres were up 32.1%.



