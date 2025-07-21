

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shared a statement about 'active attacks' on server software used to share documents within organizations, warning government agencies and businesses about the cyberattack, according to several media reports.



Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency or CISA shared an alert stating it is aware of 'active exploitation' of a new vulnerability to Microsoft SharePoint 'enabling unauthorized access to on-premise SharePoint servers.'



The post added that the exploitation activity 'provides unauthenticated access to systems and enables malicious actors to fully access SharePoint content, including file systems and internal configurations, and execute code over the network.'



The news was first reported by The Washington Post, which stated that unidentified actors in the past few days had exploited a flaw to launch an attack that targeted U.S. and international agencies and businesses.



In the pre-market hours, Microsoft's stock is trading at $509.58, down 0.09 percent on the Nasdaq.



