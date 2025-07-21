

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate decreased further in June, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



The registered jobless rate dropped to 3.8 percent in June from 4.1 percent in May.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.7 percent.



There were 70,036 registered unemployed people in June, compared to 73,231 in May.



During June, the total number of employed persons was 1.75 million, an increase of 1.1 percent compared to the previous month.



The number of employed persons in crafts and freelance professions in June 2025 increased by 4.3 percent compared to the previous month, the agency said.



