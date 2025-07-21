Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the scheduling of the Fireside chat of Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman and CEO, at the BTIG Virtual Biotech Conference 2025.

Fireside Chat Event Details

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 9:20 a.m. ET

The Fireside Chat will be livestreamed for registered investors and a recording will be available on the conference portal following the event for conference attendees.

The Company's lead asset, SkinJect Inc., is a development stage biotechnology company focused on commercializing a novel treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer, especially basal cell carcinoma (BCC), using a patented dissolvable doxorubicin-containing microneedle array (D-MNA). D-MNA delivers the chemotherapeutic agent transdermally at the site of the lesion to eradicate tumor cells.

The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study for SKNJCT-003 in nine (9) clinical sites across the United States which commenced randomizing patients in August 2024. In March 2025, the Company also announced a positively trending interim analysis for SKNJCT-003 demonstrating more than 60% clinical clearance. The interim analysis was conducted after more than 50% of the then-targeted 60 patients in the study were randomized. The findings of the interim analysis are preliminary and may or may not correlate with the findings of the study once completed. In April 2025, the investigational review board increased the number of participants in SKNJCT-003 to ninety (90) subjects. The Company also announced expanding clinical trial sites in Europe.

The Company also has a clinical design (SKNJCT-004) currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The study is expected to randomize thirty-six (36) patients in four (4) sites in the UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) is the principal investigator, along with Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC), Burjeel Medical City (BMC), and American Hospital of Dubai (AHD). Insights Research Organization and Solutions (IROS), a UAE-based contract research organization, is coordinating the clinical study for the Company. IROS is a M42 portfolio company.

In June 2025, the Company announced entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Antev Ltd. ("Antev"), a UK-based clinical stage biotech company, developing Teverelix, a next generation GnRH antagonist, as a first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate. The transaction is expected to close before the end of August 2025.

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX) is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. The Company is actively engaged in multiple countries, spread over three continents.

SkinJect Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Medicus Pharma Ltd., is a development stage, life sciences company focused on commercializing novel, non-invasive treatment for basal cell skin cancer using patented dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver chemotherapeutic agent to eradicate tumors cells. The Company completed a phase 1 safety & tolerability study (SKNJCT-001) in March of 2021, which met its primary objective of safety and tolerability; the study also describes the efficacy of the investigational product D-MNA, with six (6) participants experiencing complete response on histological examination of the resected lesion. The Company is currently conducting a randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter clinical study (SKNJCT-003) in the United States and Europe. The Company has also commenced a randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter clinical study (SKNJCT-004) in UAE.

In June 2025, the Company announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Antev, a UK-based late clinical stage biotech company, developing Teverelix, a next generation GnRH antagonist, as a first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate. The transaction with Antev is subject to the fulfillment of certain closing conditions, including obtaining Antev shareholder approval and other applicable corporate, regulatory and third-party approvals. No assurances can be given that the parties will successfully close the proposed transaction on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated or at all.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. "Forward-looking information" is defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, statements regarding Dr. Raza Bokhari's intention to attend the Fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotech Conference 2025, the Company's aim to fast-track the clinical development program and convert the SKNJCT-003 exploratory clinical trial into a pivotal clinical trial, and approval from the FDA and the timing thereof, the commencement of the SKNJCT-004 study and the potential results of and benefits of such study, the Antev transaction, including the closing of the transaction or the timing thereof, the potential benefits of the Antev transaction, if consummated, including plans and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of Teverelix, and the potential market opportunities related thereto, the results of the interim analysis, which may or may not correlate with the findings of the clinical study report that will be compiled following completion of the phase 2 study, the Company's plans and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the submission and advancement of the phase 2 clinical protocol, the randomization of patients and size of the study. Forward-looking statements are often but not always, identified by the use of such terms as "may", "on track", "aim", "might", "will", "will likely result", "would", "should", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "continue", "target" or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's public filings on EDGAR and on SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the Company's long form prospectus accessible on the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

