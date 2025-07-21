EonX Technologies Inc.: EonX Reports Strong Growth and Profitability as It Establishes USA Office

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce another significant milestone in its global expansion plan, with the official opening of its USA headquarters.

This expansion is underpinned by the Company's robust financial performance, highlighting 112% YoY growth in Gross Revenue ($23.8 million CAD) for the nine months ended 31 March 2025 (unaudited), sustaining five consecutive quarters of profitability and positive net profit after tax.

This significant momentum, coupled with the recent deployment of the Company's Global Technology Solution (GTS) platform, cements the next exciting phase for EonX's international growth journey.

The USA office will lead business development and partnership efforts, as EonX scales its enterprise-grade GTS payments and loyalty technology to service financial institutions, enterprise and SMB's in the USA.

President & Group CEO of EonX, Andrew Kallen, said, "The establishment of our USA office is the long-awaited light at the end of our GTS development tunnel. We have been busy, and quietly patient, building a market-first solution set to positively disrupt business payments and revolutionize the loyalty landscape in the USA."

In addition, Kallen said, "As a sign of our commitment in delivering tangible value to the market, to our customers, and to our shareholders, we are now laser focussed, equipped and ready to reward the underserved 'B2B bill payments' industry in the USA."

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of Loyalty, Payments and eWallet solutions, whilst rewarding business and customers when engaging and transacting.

