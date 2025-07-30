EonX Technologies Inc.: EonX Signs Partnership with PartsCheck to Launch Automotive Industry Payments & Loyalty Solution

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with PartsCheck, to launch an innovative payments solution which rewards business customers with points across their extensive automotive network.

PartsCheck is a leading online automotive parts sourcing platform, powering thousands of automotive repairers and suppliers across Australia and New Zealand. It operates within Australia's Motor Vehicle Body, Paint and Interior Repair Industry, which generated revenue of AUD $9.7 billion (USD $6.3 billion) in 2024-25*.

Under the agreement, EonX will launch 'PartsPay' a fully integrated payment solution with embedded loyalty, powered by EonX's Global Technology Solution (GTS) platform, enabling business customers to earn points when paying supplier invoices and business expenses, or when engaging with supplier promotions. The partnership will redefine the way PartsCheck transacts with its customers, whilst creating tangible value across the automotive supply-chain.

EonX President & Group CEO, Andrew Kallen, said, "We are thrilled to partner with PartsCheck on this groundbreaking solution set to redefine 'payments and loyalty' across the automotive industry. This partnership positions our transformative technology with business impact, empowering the automotive industry whilst supporting PartsCheck on its journey to add further value to its vast customer offering."

Mr Kallen also added, "For EonX, this deployment on our GTS platform paves the way for our international rollout into the Unites States, establishing the blueprint to service the much larger USA automotive repair industry, valued at over USD $68 Billion** annually."

*Source: IBISWorld ANZSIC 9412 - Motor Vehicle Body, Paint and Interior Repair in Australia

**Source: IBISWorld NAICS 81112 - Car Body Shops in the US

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of Loyalty, Payments, and eWallet platforms, whilst rewarding business and customers when engaging and transacting.

