Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to report a Normal Course Issuer Bid, as well as a Grant of Options.

New Normal Course Issuer Bid

On July 18, 2025 the Board of Directors of the Company approved a new normal course issuer bid program to purchase common shares (the "2025 Bid"). The Company is undertaking the 2025 Bid because it believes that from time to time the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business, and that the repurchase of its common shares at those times would be in the best interests of its shareholders. The Company requires TSX Venture approval prior to commencing the 2025 Bid, and the Company will inform shareholders when such approval has been received, and when the 2025 Bid can commence.

Grant of Options to Management and Board of Directors

On July 18, 2025 the Board of Directors of the Company granted 2,050,000 incentive stock options to Directors and Officers. The options are subject to the Corporation's stock option plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share and expire on July 18, 2030. The options vest in tranches over a period of 3-years from the date of grant. The Corporation also formally cancelled 1,150,000 stock options that had been previously granted to Directors who have since resigned and are not eligible to retain the options as per the Corporation's stock option plan.

As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 106,144,709 common shares outstanding.

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

