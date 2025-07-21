Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: A2P3Z9 | ISIN: FI4000425848 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J4
Frankfurt
21.07.25 | 08:18
0,037 Euro
-1,58 % -0,001
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Summa Defence Oyj: Summa Defence's subsidiaries' deliveries to defence and military forces and other security authorities approximately EUR 300 million

Summa Defence Plc
Press release 21 July 2025 at 3:00 pm EEST

There have recently been several pieces of incorrect information and interpretations in the media regarding Summa Defence Plc's significance to the defence sector, its subsidiaries' operations, and the company's management.

Defence and security technology group Summa Defence Plc's subsidiaries Uudenkaupungin Työvene, IntLog, Lännen Tractors, Aquamec and Lightspace have delivered orders to defence and military forces of various countries as well as other security authorities totalling approximately EUR 300 million.

"With these facts we want to highlight that Summa Defence is a strong defence and security technology group promoting comprehensive security. Our subsidiaries have a long and extensive history as partners in the defence sector in different parts of the world. Summa Defence and its subsidiaries will continue and further develop this good cooperation together," says Summa Defence Plc's CEO Jussi Holopainen.

Summa Defence's current order book is approximately EUR 200 million, and one-third thereof consists of defence and other public procurements.

"We have strong expertise in defence administration and industry throughout our management team and board, which gives us a solid understanding of the industry's operating methods and requirements. Our Director of Defence and Security Affairs, Juha Vauhkonen, is a former Director Finnish Defence Intelligence at the Defence Command of Finland, and Chief Sales Officer Tommi Malinen has had a long career in various defence industry companies. Additionally, the Chairman of the Board is Arto Räty, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and Board member Sirpa-Helena Sormunen also has extensive experience in the defence industry. Although Summa Defence as a group is new, its subsidiaries and employees have strong and long-standing expertise in the field," Holopainen states.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:
Jussi Holopainen, CEO
Phone: +358 44 517 4543
Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:
Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer
Phone: +358 400 437 515
Email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defense and security technology group supporting industry growth and strengthening industrial production capacity amid geopolitical change. Summa Defence focuses on dual-use technologies related to security of supply, situational awareness, mobility, and defense, which benefit the civilian, security, and defense sectors while strengthening comprehensive security, security of supply, and crisis management capabilities.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


