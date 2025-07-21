ESCO Technologies Inc.: ESCO Completes Divestiture Of VACCO Industries

St. Louis, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) completed the previously announced divestiture of VACCO Industries to RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC), an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and products, headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut. Net proceeds on the transaction were approximately $275 million reflecting customary working capital adjustments attributable to operating activities since the time of the transaction announcement on May 20, 2025.

